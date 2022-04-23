National Public Relations Day celebrated at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD- The National Public Relations Day with the theme Emerging Trends in Modern Public Relations was celebrated in a befitting manner at the Hotel Plaza here in Hyderabad on April 21.

It was a red letter day for the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter, as the chapter celebrated its Golden Jubilee with great pomp and show.

On the gala event various Public Relations Awards 2022 by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was conferred. Delegates from various state organisations both Public Sector Units and government organisations actively participated in the event.

Chief Guest V Srinivas Goud, Honorable Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture, Government of Telangana presented the award to the winners.

Minister V Srinivas Goud lauded the efforts of the PR industry in building an informed society and congratulated the winners.

The Chairman of PRSI Itanagar Chapter Chow Bilaseng Namchoom was also honoured for his vital role in establishing the first ever PRSI chapter in the far North-eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh.

National Chairman PRSI Ajit Pathak said that he has full confidence in the newly formed Executive members of PRSI Itanagar Chapter under the Chairman of Namchoom for taking the Chapter to greater height and bridging the gap in the PR and communication world in the farthest corner of the country.

Namchoom in his address congratulated the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter for their achievement and for reaching another milestone.

He said that the sessions were interactive and insightful. He would leave no stone unturned for the growth of the newly formed chapter and was committed to nation-building through PR and communication.

He also participated in the various sessions with the themes, PR in the era of information Pollution, Opportunities for PR in ever-evolving Media landscapes, Informing Persuading and Integrating with people to people and emerging trends in modern public relations.

The National President of PRSI Dr Ajit Pathak, Senior PR Executives and media professionals were present on the occasion.

National Mineral Development Corporation bagged the Public Relations Awards 2022 in four categories of Corporate Website, Annual Report, Layout and Design of Newsletter, and CSR Corporate Video.

Praveen Kumar, ED (Personnel) and Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications) received the awards on behalf of the Navratna PSU.