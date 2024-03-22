AAP stages Nation wide protest against Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

NEW DELHI- A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Aam Admi Party ( AAP ) workers staged massive protests in several places including national capital Delhi against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. Delhi police detained several AAP leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Friday.

State ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who were leading a mega protest march in Delhi, and other protesters have been detained. As part of security arrangements, the police have closed all roads leading to the AAP headquarters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days till March 28. This was despite Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking 10-day remand of Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was arrested in connection with money laundering case linked to the Delhi government’s Excise Policy. He was presented before a Delhi court on Friday.

Assam: AAP members staged protests in various parts of the state. There were protests in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, to condemn the action taken by the ED, while terming it a “conspiracy hatched by the BJP against Kejriwal. In Dibrugarh, AAP leaders, including the state unit president Bhaben Choudhury and AAP-nominated Lok Sabha candidate (for Dibrugarh seat), Manoj Dhanowar, were picked by the state police from the protest site, as AAP members shouted slogans against the BJP government.

Raijor Dal supporters staged a demonstration in Sivasagar town.

Haryana: AAP leaders in Haryana had given a call to confront Kurukshetra house of state CM Nayab Singh Saini. Heavy police force was deputed by the district administration, to maintain law and order. The protesting workers gathered in the afternoon and started marching towards CM’s house, but they were stopped at the barricading by the police. The protestors attempted to jump over to the barricades but the police stopped them. Minor scuffles were seen between the police and AAP workers.

Rajasthan: Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers were lathi-charged on Friday outside the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur where while they were protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister. The AAP workers marched to the local BJP headquarters marching from their party office in the Jyoti Nagar area. Police erected barricades on the route to stop the march and later resorted to caning the political party’s workers. AAP state president Naveen Paliwal said that the BJP government is destroying democracy and trying to suppress the voice of the public.

Jammu: Several workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained in Srinagar and Jammu on Friday as they tried to take out a protest march against the arrest of their party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Nawab Nasir said Kejriwal’s arrest was against the democratic norms. “This is a fight for democracy and we will ultimately win this,” he said.

Kochi: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kerala’s ruling CPI-M-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF staged a huge protest in the state on Friday. The CPI-M held a protest march in Kannur on Friday with party workers burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan, who led the protest, said the arrest brings into memory the dark days of the Emergency. The CPI-M took out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday against the arrest. Senior CPI-M leader M A Baby said the arrest of Kejriwal shows the BJP Government’s blatant authoritarian streak.