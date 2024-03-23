ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Badang Tayeng, Oken Tayang join PPA

They will fight elections on PPA Ticket.

Last Updated: March 23, 2024
2 minutes read
PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  Badang Tayang, whose BJP ticket was cancelled for Tezu and Oken Tayang who did not get ticket from BJP for Mebo assembly seat have joined People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and will fight assembly polls on PPA Ticket.

Very interestingly, Badang Tayang had been named as the BJP’s official candidate in the list issued by the party However, later the party decided to replace him with former minister Dr Mohesh Chai from Tezu Assembly seat. Now Tayang has joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), and is expected to fight the election on a PPA ticket.

Talking to media Badang said “I feel humiliated. I had served the party with utmost sincerity and joined the BJP when it was struggling in Lohit district. For a simple grassroots worker like me, it was a dream-come-true when the party issued the ticket to me. But sadly, for whatever reason, they snatched my ticket at the last moment,” said Tayang.

On the other hand  after having missed out in the race for getting BJP ticket from 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency among his other five ticket aspirants from within BJP, Oken Tayeng choose to contest against BJP candidate Lombo Tayeng by People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) ticket as per the demand and appeal of the general public of 39th Mebo constituency who want to see a new face in 39th Mebo this time around.

Addressing a public meeting at, Oken Tayeng said that he had given up the desire and will to contest the election after having missed the BJP ticket. “After missing out in the ticket race among our six aspirants, I had lost interest in contesting the election, because there are huge complications in fighting elections from non-ruling tickets.

So, I had attended a public meeting at Namsing village recently to convey my message to my supporters and well-wishers that I do not have any more desire to contest the election as we missed the ticket this time around.

However, you people of the area insisted and urged me to fight the election by stating that you all saw in me a face of change in the Mebo constituency in place of Lombo Tayeng who has been the face of MLA since 1990. So, with no option left, I too decided to live upto your expectation and took the ticket of PPA to fight the ensuing election”, added Tayeng emotionally.

Meanwhile, Gongkom Tayeng, who was one among the six BJP ticket aspirants informed that he too ardently supports Oken Tayeng and he has strong belief that Oken will win this time.

It must be noted that In a major setback to BJP in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, almost 90% of BJP office bearers from various morchas tendered their resignations few days back in support of Oken Tayeng who was denied of BJP ticket by state and central BJP high command.

