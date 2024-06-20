Hooch Tragedy : 37 Dead After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Hooch Tragedy in Tamil Nadu- At least 37 people have died, 55 others hospitalised after consuming toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. Eighteen of them have been shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry and six to the Medical College and Hospital in Salem.

At least 37 people have died after consuming toxic bootleg alcohol in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials said. The incident took place in Kallakuruchi district where several residents fell ill after consuming the liquor on Tuesday night.

Those who consumed the alcohol experienced symptoms like dizziness, headaches, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and eye irritation and were taken to the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to families of those who have died and Rs 50,000 each to those who are hospitalised.

“Those involved in the crime have been arrested. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

But opposition parties have criticised the government for failing to curb toxic alcohol in the state. K Annamalai, the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the minister in charge of overseeing the sale of alcohol should resign immediately.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested so far and a wider investigation is underway. Authorities have also suspended a senior police official and ten members of the state’s prohibition enforcement wing – which overseas the smuggling of illicit alcohol in the state – for negligence.

The accused allegedly sold the concoction in packets through a local vendor, according to The News Minute website.