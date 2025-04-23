Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pony Ride Operator Loses Life in Pahalgam Terror Attack While Protecting Tourists

PAHALGAM- The serene meadows of Pahalgam, often called ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its breathtaking beauty, were shattered by a horrific terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, claiming the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Among the victims was Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 28-year-old pony ride operator from Hapatnar village in Anantnag district, who died heroically while attempting to shield tourists from the attackers.

His courageous act has left an indelible mark on the community, with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and countless others hailing him as a symbol of bravery and sacrifice.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was the sole breadwinner for his family, earning a living by ferrying tourists on horseback through the picturesque trails of Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam. On the day of the attack, Adil was guiding a group of visitors when terrorists, reportedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire indiscriminately.

According to eyewitnesses and family accounts, Adil confronted one of the assailants, attempting to snatch a rifle to prevent the terrorists from targeting the tourists. In a selfless act of valor, he was shot at point-blank range by another attacker, succumbing to his injuries.

“My brother tried to stop them,” said Syed Naushad, Adil’s younger brother, in a statement to the press. “He was at work in Pahalgam, taking tourists on pony rides to Baisaran. When the terrorists attacked, he didn’t think twice about his own safety.”

Adil’s father, Syed Haider Shah, recounted the family’s desperate attempts to reach him after hearing of the attack. “We called him around 3 p.m., but his phone was off. Later, we learned he had been shot. He was kind, the sole provider for our family, and now he’s gone,” he told ANI, visibly devastated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended Adil’s funeral in Hapatnar on Wednesday, joining hundreds of mourners in paying their respects. In a post shared by his office on X, Abdullah wrote, “I visited Pahalgam today to offer fatiha for brave-heart Shah, who was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists he had ferried. Adil was the sole breadwinner, and his extraordinary bravery will forever be remembered.”

The Chief Minister met with Adil’s grieving family, assuring them of full government support, including an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh announced by the Jammu & Kashmir government for the families of the deceased.

Adil’s sacrifice has resonated deeply, with posts on social media platform calling for him to be remembered as an “icon of valor.” One user wrote, “In Pahalgam’s tragedy, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, 28, gave his life to save tourists. His heart knew no divide. Let his funeral eclipse all who spread terror.” Another described him as a “true hero” whose family now awaits justice.

As Pahalgam’s markets remain shuttered and the town grapples with the aftermath, Adil’s story stands as a testament to the resilience and humanity of ordinary Kashmiris. His mother, overcome with grief, told ANI, “He was the only bread earner of the family.” The community continues to mourn, but Adil’s bravery has sparked a call for unity and justice, ensuring his legacy endures.

The nation mourns the loss of lives in Pahalgam, but Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s courage shines as a beacon of hope amidst the tragedy.