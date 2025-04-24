CM Pema Khandu Leads Arunachal in Paying Homage to Pahalgam Martyr Tage Hailyang

ITANAGAR- As the nation grapples with the shock of the attack, Arunachal Pradesh has united in grief to honor Tage Hailyang’s sacrifice, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu announcing a series of tributes, including a permanent memorial, financial aid, and a government job for a family member.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, extended heartfelt condolences to Hailyang’s family, particularly his wife, and prayed for their strength in this time of grief.

To honor Hailyang’s legacy, Khandu announced a comprehensive tribute package on April 24. The state government will construct a permanent memorial in Tajang village to commemorate the martyr’s sacrifice, ensuring his name endures as a symbol of valor. Additionally, a government job will be provided to a member of Hailyang’s family, and financial assistance of ₹50 lakh has been sanctioned to support them. “Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will endure, and his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations,” Khandu said.

The Indian Air Force also mourned its fallen airman, with a statement on X: “All air warriors of the Indian Air Force mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief. The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Corporal Tage Hailyang, stationed at the IAF base in Srinagar, was on a holiday with his wife of just over a year when tragedy struck. The couple was visiting Pahalgam’s scenic Baisaran Valley when five to six militants, reportedly from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on tourists.

Hailyang’s younger brother, Tage Laling, spoke of the family’s shock: “We tried to get in touch with our sister-in-law, but she was severely traumatized—they killed him in front of her.

Hailyang’s journey to the IAF was one of determination. While studying at Don Bosco College in Itanagar, he saw an advertisement for the IAF and pursued it despite his family’s initial reservations. He joined the force before completing his final examinations, embodying a commitment to serve the nation that defined his life.

On April 24, 2025, Hailyang’s mortal remains were brought to Guwahati Airport from Srinagar, where Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior IAF officials, and Assam government representatives paid their respects. The body was then transported to Tajang village, received at Hapoli check gate on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border by local MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P., Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, and community leaders. Hailyang will be laid to rest with full military honors on April 25, 2025, in Ziro.

Hailyang’s death has resonated deeply in Arunachal Pradesh, where he is remembered as a dedicated serviceman from a family with strong ties to the armed forces. His brother, Tage Mali, serves in the Army and is currently posted in Srinagar. The family’s connection to the military underscores the personal toll of the tragedy on those who serve the nation.

As Arunachal Pradesh prepares to lay Corporal Tage Hailyang to rest, his story stands as a testament to courage and sacrifice. The memorial in his village will serve as a lasting reminder of his service, while the state’s support for his family reflects a commitment to honoring its heroes. In the words of a senior defense official, “Corporal Hailyang will forever be remembered for his selfless service and sacrifice for the country.”

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), the apex employees’ organization of the state in its strongest term, condemned the barbaric act of Pakistan sponsored terrorist in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, killing 26 innocent lives on Tuesday. CoSAAP demands toughest action against the terrorist group and their perpetrators.

The Team of Arunachal24 joins Arunachal Pradesh in saluting Corporal Tage Hailyang, whose life, though tragically cut short, will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.