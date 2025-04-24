Arunachal: RAMP Awareness Workshop Empowers MSME Entrepreneurs in Namsai

NAMSAI- A Composite Awareness Workshop under the ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) Programme was successfully organized today by the Ministry of MSME, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall in Namsai.

The workshop was graced by MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom as the Chief Guest, alongside Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME (GoI), Ms. Bullo Mamu, Secretary (Industries), Vinamra Mishra and Ms. Ankita Pandey, Directors of MSME, C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, and several entrepreneurs and officials from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In his keynote address, MLA Namchoom emphasized the importance of establishing large-scale industries in the region to support smaller ancillary units and promote fair market access for local farmers through mandis.

He acknowledged the various challenges in setting up industries in the state and urged local entrepreneurs to actively participate and resolve issues through such platforms. He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of MSME for hosting the event in Namsai.

Joint Secretary Ateesh Kumar Singh stressed the need for formalizing MSME units to ensure better access to government schemes and financial support mechanisms.

Secretary (Industries), Ms. Bullo Mamu, briefed participants on the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025 and urged them to fully utilize the RAMP initiative.

Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa informed that over 1,400 MSMEs in Namsai are registered on the UDYAM portal and highlighted the district’s strong potential for industrial development. He thanked the Ministry for selecting Namsai as the venue for the workshop.

The event featured two technical sessions. The first session focused on Access to Finance, Market Linkages, and Delayed Payments, covering topics like CGTMSE, the TEAM initiative, Market Promotion Schemes (MoMSME & KVIC), and the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal.

The second session addressed inclusion and diversity, with presentations on the UNNATI scheme, women-focused schemes, and special initiatives under the MSME Ministry for the Northeast Region.

The workshop proved to be an important step in empowering local entrepreneurs with knowledge, resources, and policy insights aimed at boosting industrial growth in the region.