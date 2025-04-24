ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mentor Secretary and MLA reviews developmental activities in Lepa Rada

Last Updated: 24/04/2025
2 minutes read
BASAR- Hage Tari, Secretary (Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries), Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the designated Mentor Secretary for Lepa Rada District, chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess the progress of development initiatives within the district.

The meeting was held alongside the monthly District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at the DC’s conference hall, Basar and saw active participation from all Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) operating in Lepa Rada.

Adding significant weight to the proceedings,  MLA for Basar, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, also attended the meeting, demonstrating her strong commitment to overseeing and evaluating the ongoing development activities in her constituency.

DC Lepa Rada Atul Tayeng extended warm welcome to the dignitaries, expressing his appreciation for their presence and keen interest in reviewing the developmental activities and monitoring the status of various projects being implemented by executing departments within the district.

The meeting commenced with a thorough review of the action plans formulated on the outcome of the Deputy Commissioners’ conference, based on the submitted Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the stakeholder departments.

During the session, HoDs presented detailed PowerPoint presentations highlighting the achievements under their respective departments, briefed the house on the status of completed, ongoing, and sanctioned but yet-to-commence projects and schemes. The Mentor Secretary was also briefed on the specific local challenges and obstacles hindering the smooth execution of departmental work.

Expressing her concerns and priorities for the district, MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi urged all department heads to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects while strictly adhering to quality standards.

She specifically emphasized the urgent need for the relocation of transmission poles at the JNV school site in Dari and the development of a playground at the Government Model College in Basar. Furthermore, she expressed her eagerness for the early and full operationalization of the Central Division Commissioner’s office in Basar, emphasizing its importance for the convenience of the local populace.

In his concluding remarks, Mentor Secretary Tari stressed the critical importance of meticulous planning during the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation stage. He emphasized that all aspects should be thoroughly considered to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of completed projects.

Recognizing the favourable climate and fertile soil of the region,  Tari expressed his optimism about the significant potential for growth in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which could lead to substantial economic benefits for the local community. He also assured that the issues brought to his attention by all the HoDs would be addressed at a higher level to find effective solutions in the best interest of Lepa Rada district.

The review meeting was concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Marto Dirchi, District Planning Officer, Lepa Rada. Later in the afternoon, Mentor Secretary  Tari, accompanied by MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, DC Atul Tayeng, DySP Denim Boje and others, undertook a site visit to the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus at Bam, which is nearing completion. This visit underscored the commitment of the authorities to assess the progress of key infrastructure projects on the ground.

