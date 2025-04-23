Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims 26 Lives, Full list of names of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Pahalgam Terror Attack- Pahalgam terror attack: The names of 26 people killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam have been released.

Tourists from Across India Among Victims in One of Kashmir’s Deadliest Assaults in Recent Years. Among the victims were a Navy officer, retired professionals, and families on holiday; the government vows justice as security operations intensify in Jammu & Kashmir.

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals and left 17 others injured. The assailants targeted tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the region in recent years.

The victims hailed from various parts of India, reflecting the nation’s diversity. Among the deceased were:​

The attack also resulted in the deaths of individuals from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Chandigarh.

The militant group “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Indian authorities have launched extensive search operations, detaining numerous suspects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible will face justice.

This tragic event has led to widespread mourning and a reevaluation of security measures in the region.​