ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP Holds Seminar on Waqf Reforms, Highlights Benefits of 2025 Amendment

The event focused on public awareness and the far-reaching reforms brought in by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last Updated: 23/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJP Holds Seminar on Waqf Reforms, Highlights Benefits of 2025 Amendment

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, hosted a State-Level Seminar on the Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhiyan at the party’s state headquarters in Itanagar. The event focused on public awareness and the far-reaching reforms brought in by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kento Jini, Minister for Law, Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs, delivered a keynote address highlighting the removal of Section 40, previously used by Waqf Boards to unilaterally claim properties, including non-Muslim ones.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He noted that the amendment mandates public notification before any declaration, thus protecting property owners and promoting transparency.

Also Read- Arunachal Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

Jini praised the Act’s provisions supporting widows, divorced women, orphans, and safeguarding rightful inheritance under Waqf-alal-aulad, saying the amendment marks a decisive step toward inclusive governance and women’s empowerment.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong addressed historical mismanagement of Waqf properties, referencing both the Sachar Committee Report (2006) and current WASMI data indicating over 8.7 lakh registered properties, asserting that potential revenues could exceed Rs 12,000 crore annually, far beyond the current realization.

Also Read- Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of IAF’s Brave Son from Arunachal

MLA Ninong Ering criticized the politicization of Waqf institutions under the previous Congress-led governments, accusing them of diverting resources meant for poor Muslims for political appeasement. He called for depoliticizing community welfare boards and praised Modi for restoring transparency and justice.

Tayek Goi, Convenor of the Waqf Awareness Campaign, opened the session by explaining how past regimes failed to empower minorities and women despite vast Waqf resources. He emphasized grassroots mobilization through district and mandal-level outreach before May 5, 2025.

The seminar also included contributions from MLAs, state vice presidents, Morcha heads, and senior party functionaries. Tadar Niglar, State General Secretary, extended a vote of thanks, and a solemn two-minute silence was observed in memory of the Pahalgam terror victims.

Tags
Last Updated: 23/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: BJP Holds Workshop on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in Namsai

Arunachal: BJP Holds Workshop on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in Namsai

Arunachal: Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

Arunachal: Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

Arunachal: New migratory bird species sighted at Ziro

Arunachal: New migratory bird species sighted at Ziro

Arunachal: ‘ARUNKISAN’ App Launched to Boost Agricultural Knowledge in Border Villages

Arunachal: ‘ARUNKISAN’ App Launched to Boost Agricultural Knowledge in Border Villages

Arunachal : Chowna Mein Chairs High-Level Meeting in Namsai to Strengthen State’s Power Grid

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs High-Level Meeting in Namsai to Strengthen State’s Power Grid

Arunachal: DoNER Official Visits RIWATCH, Inspects NEC-Supported Language Project

Arunachal: DoNER Official Visits RIWATCH, Inspects NEC-Supported Language Project

Arunachal: Tourism Stakeholders Unite in Tezu to Boost Lohit’s Eco & Cultural Tourism

Arunachal: Tourism Stakeholders Unite in Tezu to Boost Lohit’s Eco & Cultural Tourism

Arunachal: Routine Immunization & Child Health in Focus at Tezu District Task Force Meet

Arunachal: Routine Immunization & Child Health in Focus at Tezu District Task Force Meet

Arunachal to Host Annual Event for Special Needs Children: Minister Dasanglu Pul

Arunachal to Host Annual Event for Special Needs Children: Minister Dasanglu Pul

Arunachal: Chowna Meian Joins Foundation Laying Ceremony for Three Landmark Buddhist Projects at Nongtaw in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins Foundation Laying Ceremony for Three Landmark Buddhist Projects at Nongtaw in Namsai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button