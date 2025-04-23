Arunachal: BJP Holds Seminar on Waqf Reforms, Highlights Benefits of 2025 Amendment

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, hosted a State-Level Seminar on the Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhiyan at the party’s state headquarters in Itanagar. The event focused on public awareness and the far-reaching reforms brought in by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kento Jini, Minister for Law, Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs, delivered a keynote address highlighting the removal of Section 40, previously used by Waqf Boards to unilaterally claim properties, including non-Muslim ones.

He noted that the amendment mandates public notification before any declaration, thus protecting property owners and promoting transparency.

Also Read- Arunachal Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

Jini praised the Act’s provisions supporting widows, divorced women, orphans, and safeguarding rightful inheritance under Waqf-alal-aulad, saying the amendment marks a decisive step toward inclusive governance and women’s empowerment.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong addressed historical mismanagement of Waqf properties, referencing both the Sachar Committee Report (2006) and current WASMI data indicating over 8.7 lakh registered properties, asserting that potential revenues could exceed Rs 12,000 crore annually, far beyond the current realization.

MLA Ninong Ering criticized the politicization of Waqf institutions under the previous Congress-led governments, accusing them of diverting resources meant for poor Muslims for political appeasement. He called for depoliticizing community welfare boards and praised Modi for restoring transparency and justice.

Tayek Goi, Convenor of the Waqf Awareness Campaign, opened the session by explaining how past regimes failed to empower minorities and women despite vast Waqf resources. He emphasized grassroots mobilization through district and mandal-level outreach before May 5, 2025.

The seminar also included contributions from MLAs, state vice presidents, Morcha heads, and senior party functionaries. Tadar Niglar, State General Secretary, extended a vote of thanks, and a solemn two-minute silence was observed in memory of the Pahalgam terror victims.