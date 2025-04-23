Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of IAF’s Brave Son from Arunachal

ITANAGAR- A devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Tage Hailyang, a 30-year-old serviceman from Arunachal Pradesh. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Baisaran Meadows, a scenic tourist spot known as “Mini Switzerland,” targeted a group of tourists, leaving the nation in shock.

Corporal Hailyang, hailing from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, was stationed at the IAF base in Srinagar and was on a holiday with his wife, who survived the attack.

The couple, married just a year ago, had been enjoying a vacation in the picturesque valley when heavily armed terrorists, reportedly linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire.

The corporal’s body is being transported to Guwahati and then to Ziro for his last rites, with arrangements underway to honor his sacrifice.

Corporal Hailyang’s death underscores the human toll of such violence, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in Arunachal Pradesh mourning a dedicated serviceman. His sacrifice, alongside those of other victims, has strengthened India’s resolve to combat terrorism, with leaders across the political spectrum calling for justice.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed profound grief, stating, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. His life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror.” Khandu highlighted Hailyang’s courage and service, noting that his death is a loss to both his family and the nation.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), while expressing his heartfelt condolences on the untimely and tragic loss of one of the proud sons of Arunachal Pradesh, Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who lost his life during the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stated that the entire State of Arunachal Pradesh stands united in mourning this irreparable loss and extends unwavering support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the site on Wednesday and vowing that the perpetrators “will not be spared.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia, chaired a high-level security meeting upon his return to Delhi. Security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have launched a multi-tiered investigation.