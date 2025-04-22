Pahalgam Terror Attack: One Tourist Killed, Six injured

SRINAGAR- In a devastating act of violence, suspected militants launched an attack on a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a renowned tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The assault resulted in the deaths of one tourist and injuries to six others.

Reports are inconsistent, Most sources confirm at least one tourist killed, identified as Manjunath from Shivamogga, Karnataka. However, some sources cite higher figures, with estimates ranging from 20 to 27 deaths, though these numbers lack official verification and are considered unconfirmed.

The Hindu reported in its headline ” Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Death toll climbs to 25; tourists from Karnataka, Odisha among dead” .

Eyewitnesses reported that heavily armed assailants emerged from the surrounding woods and indiscriminately opened fire on a group of approximately 40 tourists. The serene meadow, known for its picturesque landscapes, was transformed into a scene of chaos and tragedy.

Emergency services swiftly responded, evacuating the injured to nearby medical facilities. Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, stating, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable.”

This incident marks one of the most severe attacks on civilians in the region in recent years, highlighting the persistent challenges of ensuring security in areas frequented by tourists.