Arunachal

Arunachal: APU Students Observe World Earth Day with Tree Plantation

Simultaneously, the Department of Economics organized a one-day industrial visit to Elam Industries.

Last Updated: 22/04/2025
1 minute read
PASIGHAT-  In celebration of World Earth Day, Arunachal Pradesh University organized a series of awareness-building and experiential learning activities, including a cleanliness cum tree plantation drive and an industrial field visit, underscoring its commitment to environmental consciousness and academic enrichment.

The Department of Social Work, under the leadership of MASW IV Semester students — Saniya Mossang, Mitinam Jamoh, Ajing Pabin, Kamin Miyu, and Gangjun Hankhu — organized a vibrant cleanliness and tree plantation drive at the Govt. Primary School in Mongku village.

This event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Yekkong Ane Self-Help Group, Village Secretary Olom Pajing, local youth, village elders, and various stakeholders. A variety of fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing saplings were planted around the school premises to promote long-term ecological sustainability.

Assistant Professor  Kento Mitkong, who lauded the students’ initiative, spoke on the significance of World Earth Day and its 2025 theme. He encouraged everyone to adopt a more responsible and proactive attitude toward environmental conservation.

Other faculty members of the Department also actively joined the plantation efforts, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among participants.

Simultaneously, the Department of Economics organized a one-day industrial visit to Elam Industries, Pasighat, providing MA Economics and MA Education students with critical exposure to industrial operations and entrepreneurial models.

The visit, supported by the Head of the Economics Department, was guided by Shri Mohonto Pangging Pao, Director of Elam Industries and a retired Indian Air Force fighter pilot. He conducted an informative tour of the facility, sharing insights on manufacturing processes, “Vocal for Local” campaigns, and the impacts of economic drain in regional contexts.

Pao encouraged students to approach their academic journey with sincerity, underlining the importance of skill-building and real-world applicability of their education.

The field visit was coordinated by Ms. Obinam Libang, Assistant Professor (Guest), Department of Economics, and Mr. Kento Mitkong, Assistant Professor (Guest), Department of Social Work.

