Arunachal: Two-Day Global Buddhist Conclave Begins in Namsai

NAMSAI – The inaugural ceremony of the “Two-Day International Conclave on Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of Northeast India” was held today at the Multipurpose Hall, Namsai. The event brought together global Buddhist scholars, monks, and dignitaries in a celebration of the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and the wider northeastern region.

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, with Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, serving as the Guest of Honour.

The conclave was attended by revered figures including Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Most Ven. Aggadhamma Bhaddanta, Chief Abbot of Pariyatti Sasana Buddha Vihara, and Jigme Thinley Namgyal, Consul General of Bhutan.

Delegates and monks from Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and various parts of India enriched the event with their presence. Senior administrative officials like Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa and SP Sangey Thinley were also in attendance.

In his address, Chowna Mein highlighted Namsai’s unique cultural mosaic, where the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities thrive under the peaceful teachings of Theravada Buddhism. He spoke of Sangken, the water festival marking the Theravada new year, and proudly noted its international participation this year from countries like Italy, UK, Switzerland, USA, and Thailand.

He also shed light on landmark religious projects in the district, including the 280-ft Buddha statue at Noi Dhamma, nearing completion, and a 160-ft statue at Nongtaw Mahabodhi Skill Development Centre, envisioned as a hub for Dhamma teachings and youth empowerment.

Touching upon the spiritual diversity of Arunachal, he emphasized the significance of both Theravada and Mahayana Buddhist traditions, citing the historic Tawang Monastery and its links to the 6th Dalai Lama. Shri Mein advocated for the creation of a Buddhist tourism circuit, leveraging the region’s spiritual wealth for cultural and economic growth.

The conclave, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will continue through April 21–22, 2025.

Highlights of the Two-Day Event Include:

Sessions on the historical and cultural relevance of Buddha Dhamma in Northeast India

Talks on Buddhist art, heritage, and diaspora influence

Vipassana meditation sessions

Prayer ceremonies for victims of recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand

Site visits to Noi Dhamma and Chongkham Raj Vihara

Mein concluded his address with a request to the IBC to organize similar conclaves across Northeast India at Namsai, promoting unity, knowledge, and cultural pride.