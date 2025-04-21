ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: JMM Farmers' Federation Hosts Mithun Awareness Workshop in Siang District

Mithun Conservation Gets Boost with Training, Fencing Support in Arunachal’s Mori Village.

Last Updated: 21/04/2025


MORI  ( SIANG district )  – The Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers’ Federation (JMMFF) organized a day-long awareness workshop on semi-intensive Mithun farming practices on Sunday in collaboration with the ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Medziphema, Nagaland.

The technical support team from ICAR NRCM shared vital knowledge with local Mithun farmers, focusing on key aspects of livestock care such as deworming, vaccination, and the use of mineral mixtures. Farmers were encouraged to adopt semi-intensive methods for improved Mithun management, sustainability, and productivity.

As part of practical support, the Federation extended help through the provision of barbed wire and materials for night shelters, aiding in the establishment of Mithun conservation units in remote areas.

Also Read- Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

The afternoon witnessed a completion ceremony of the traditional Mithun Conservation Fencing Unit in Mori Village, Siang District. Organized upon the invitation of the JMM Federation President, the event highlighted the community’s collective efforts in Mithun conservation.

Also Read- ‘ARUNKISAN’ App Launched to Boost Agricultural Knowledge in Border Villages

During the ceremony, essential livestock items—including mineral supplements, fertility and deworming medications, and veterinary first aid kits—were distributed among farmers. Officials also assured further support, notably the future delivery of 50 units of barbed wire for expansion of Mithun conservation infrastructure.

The dual programs—the awareness workshop and fencing unit celebration—generated positive outcomes, significantly boosting farmer morale and renewing commitment toward sustainable Mithun farming in the region.

