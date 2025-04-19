Arunachal: Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

DOIMUKH ( Papum Pare ) – A surge in wild dog attacks has led to the deaths of over 40 mithuns in the Doimukh-Gumto area of Papum Pare district, causing significant distress among local farmers.

Villages such as Sopo, Rose, Leha, Boogli-Denka, and Gumto have reported substantial losses, with some farmers losing more than half of their herds.

Mithuns, semi-domesticated bovines integral to the cultural and economic fabric of Arunachal Pradesh, are considered symbols of wealth and are vital for various traditional ceremonies.

The recent attacks have not only impacted the livelihoods of the farmers but also threatened the preservation of cultural practices tied to mithun rearing.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Doimukh-Gumto Circle Mithun Farmers’ Club (DGCMFC) has been established to advocate for affected farmers.

Chairman Chukhu Taje highlighted the challenges faced in securing compensation, stating that despite submitting the necessary forms, many claims have been rejected by the forest department.

Compounding the issue, there have been reports of mithun deaths due to the ingestion of herbicides from the nearby Harmutty Tea Garden in Assam.

Over 20 mithuns have reportedly died after consuming contaminated water, with no compensation provided to date.

Local leaders and farmers are calling for immediate government intervention, including the implementation of comprehensive insurance policies for mithun owners and the inclusion of mithuns under the National Livestock Mission.

They also urge the forest department to conduct thorough investigations and provide timely compensation to affected farmers.

As the situation remains dire, the community continues to seek support to safeguard their livelihoods and preserve their cultural heritage.