ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

Over 40 mithuns have been killed in recent months in Arunachal Pradesh's Doimukh-Gumto region, with farmers demanding compensation and stronger protection measures.

Last Updated: 19/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mithun Farmers in Distress as Wild Dog Attacks Escalate in Doimukh-Gumto Circle

DOIMUKH ( Papum Pare ) – A surge in wild dog attacks has led to the deaths of over 40 mithuns in the Doimukh-Gumto area of Papum Pare district, causing significant distress among local farmers.

Villages such as Sopo, Rose, Leha, Boogli-Denka, and Gumto have reported substantial losses, with some farmers losing more than half of their herds.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Mithuns, semi-domesticated bovines integral to the cultural and economic fabric of Arunachal Pradesh, are considered symbols of wealth and are vital for various traditional ceremonies.

Also Read- From Darkness to Light: MLA Tawang’s Gesture Transforms a Life

The recent attacks have not only impacted the livelihoods of the farmers but also threatened the preservation of cultural practices tied to mithun rearing.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Doimukh-Gumto Circle Mithun Farmers’ Club (DGCMFC) has been established to advocate for affected farmers.

Chairman Chukhu Taje highlighted the challenges faced in securing compensation, stating that despite submitting the necessary forms, many claims have been rejected by the forest department.

Also Read- New migratory bird species sighted at Ziro

Compounding the issue, there have been reports of mithun deaths due to the ingestion of herbicides from the nearby Harmutty Tea Garden in Assam.

Over 20 mithuns have reportedly died after consuming contaminated water, with no compensation provided to date.

Local leaders and farmers are calling for immediate government intervention, including the implementation of comprehensive insurance policies for mithun owners and the inclusion of mithuns under the National Livestock Mission.

Also Read- ‘ARUNKISAN’ App Launched to Boost Agricultural Knowledge in Border Villages

They also urge the forest department to conduct thorough investigations and provide timely compensation to affected farmers.

As the situation remains dire, the community continues to seek support to safeguard their livelihoods and preserve their cultural heritage.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: DPGC Organises Immersive Heritage Study Tour for Cultural Enrichment

Arunachal: DPGC Organises Immersive Heritage Study Tour for Cultural Enrichment

BJP Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

BJP Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Educational Tour for B.A. Geography Students

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Educational Tour for B.A. Geography Students

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA Holds Coordination Meeting to Strengthen Monsoon Preparedness

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA Holds Coordination Meeting to Strengthen Monsoon Preparedness

Arunachal: CS’s Landmark Visit to Zemithang Signals Boost for Border Development and Tourism

Arunachal: CS’s Landmark Visit to Zemithang Signals Boost for Border Development and Tourism

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Tajang Village in LSD

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Tajang and Dutta Village in LSD

Arunachal Empowers SHGs for Urban Services Under AMRUT Mitra Phase III

Arunachal Empowers SHGs for Urban Services Under AMRUT Mitra Phase III

Arunachal: SJVN Releases ₹269.98 Crore Land Compensation for Etalin HEP (3097 MW)

Arunachal: Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village to Emerge as Cultural Tourism Hub

Arunachal: Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village to Emerge as Cultural Tourism Hub

Arunachal CM Urges Hydropower Developers to Tap Smaller Projects for Enhanced Capacity

Arunachal CM Urges Hydropower Developers to Tap Smaller Projects for Enhanced Capacity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button