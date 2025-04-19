Arunachal: From Darkness to Light: MLA Tawang’s Gesture Transforms a Life

From Darkness to Light: MLA Tawang’s Gesture Transforms a Life- In a heartwarming turn of events, a 78-year-old man from Yuisuu village, Karma Thinley, who had been suffering from blindness due to bilateral cataracts, has regained vision in one eye — thanks to the prompt and compassionate action of MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering.

During a recent constituency tour covering Yuisuu and Tsaigar villages under 2-Tawang Constituency, MLA Tsering visited local households to better understand the challenges faced by villagers. It was during this visit that he came across Karma Thinley, who had been living in darkness for several months, relying on neighbors for basic mobility and support.

Deeply moved by the elderly man’s condition, the MLA arranged for Mr. Thinley to be immediately transferred to KD Hospital, Tawang. There, noted eye specialist Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, who was in Tawang at the time, performed a successful cataract surgery on the man’s right eye.

The result was a moment of pure joy and disbelief for Mr. Thinley, who expressed heartfelt gratitude and offered blessings to Namgey Tsering.

“This is not just a return of sight, but a return of life,” remarked one of the villagers who witnessed the moment.

The incident has drawn attention to the importance of leaders staying closely connected to the ground realities of their constituencies. MLA Namgey Tsering’s action not only changed one man’s life but has also reignited hope among many in the region that compassionate governance can create tangible and lasting change.