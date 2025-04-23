Arunachal: NCC Cadets from Northeast Begin Vibrant Village Camp at Zemeithang

TAWANG- A group of 40 spirited NCC cadets—20 girls and 20 boys—from across Northeast India was ceremoniously flagged off today for a 10-day Vibrant Village Camp in Zemeithang, a remote and culturally rich village near the India-Tibet border.

The flag-off took place at the revered Buddha Statue in Tawang, in the presence of prominent dignitaries including Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang; Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang; Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of Tawang Brigade; and Colonel Abhijeet Bambre, CO of the 2nd Battalion NCC, Tawang. The ceremony drew enthusiastic participation from local officials, Army personnel, and members of the public.

Speaking to the cadets, MLA Namgey Tsering encouraged them to explore the cultural vibrancy of the Monpa tribe and the breathtaking Himalayan landscape. Reflecting on his own days in NCC, he called the camp a stepping stone towards a future in national service.

Brigadier Singh highlighted the historical importance of Zemeithang, especially its connection to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 1959 journey into India. He also acknowledged the cultural legacy of the Monpa King Kalawangpo and emphasized the importance of preserving such heritage.

A poignant moment of silence was held to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that occurred just a day earlier, underscoring the cadets’ mission of unity and resilience.

The ceremony concluded with resounding chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as the cadets set off to engage in cultural exchange, leadership development, and national integration at the border.