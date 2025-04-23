ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

They condemn Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

Last Updated: 23/04/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), and the Chief Minister Pema Khandu have strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling it a barbaric act of cowardice, the Governor  stated that such attacks are a direct assault on the composite and inclusive fabric of India, which binds the nation in unity and diversity.

The Governor, while expressing his heartfelt condolences on the untimely and tragic loss of one of the proud sons of Arunachal Pradesh, Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who lost his life during the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stated that the entire State of Arunachal Pradesh stands united in mourning this irreparable loss and extends unwavering support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Also Read- Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of IAF’s Brave Son from Arunachal

The Governor also joined the people of Arunachal Pradesh in mourning the loss of innocent lives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the departed souls. He also wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the attack.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly and unequivocally condemned the cowardly, unprovoked terrorist attack in Pahalgam of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said “My deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives of 26 tourists and injuries to others in yesterday’s reprehensible terrorist attack. All citizens of India stand united in our resolve to combat these forces of terror and provide a fitting response to cross-border terrorism.

Also Read- NCC Cadets from Northeast Begin Vibrant Village Camp at Zemeithang

Chief Minister while condoling the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a worthy son of Arunachal Pradesh anda brave soldier of India said, “Among the fallen, we lostCorporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who hailed from Tajang village of Lower Subansiri District. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He will always be remembered with pride”.

“People of Arunachal Pradesh stand together with our Indian brethren to continue to foster peace, prosperity and stability in the region. I am confident that our security forces are capable of providing a befitting response to such barbaric acts of terror” Khandu stated.

