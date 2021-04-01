Itanagar: Ganga-Jully road has reopened

ITANAGAR- The Ganga-Jully road has reopened for traffic on Thursday. This section of the road had been washed away last monsoon at two stretches. The restoration work was undertaken by the PWD CD-B. A 30metre CC culvert, an MSE wall (GI gabion wall) and 300 metre CC pavement has been constructed as part of the restoration work.

The road was reopened by PWD Advisor Phosum Khimhum in presence of Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Mayor Tame Phassang and deputy commissioner Komkar Dulom.

Briefing media the assistant engineer PWD Tadar Bhupen informed that road has been opened only for the light motor vehicle. “There are still four major works to be completed which include RCC drain, shoulder in between drain and road, protection wall at culvert and parapet wall. The work will continue and should be completed by April month,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO

The PWD Advisor Phosum Khimhum while talking to media said that the state government is committed to improve road condition in the state. The Papu Nallah-Jully-Chimpu road is very important road as it is the only alternate to NH 415. The PWD is committed to improve this stretch of road,” said Khimhum.

The local MLA Techi Kaso on the occasion made an appeal to the denizens to develop parking discipline. “Road has improved but people don’t park properly. Lack of discipline is a big problem and it causes massive traffic congestion,” said Kaso.

He also said eviction will be carried out if needed to upgrade the Papu Nallah-Jully-Chimpu road. “No one is above law. People will have to follow government norms and vacate land if structure falls under ROW,” he said.

The Mayor of IMC Tame Phassang asked the people of capital complex to behave responsibly and take good care of the road constructed by the government.

“Govt has fulfilled the commitment by restoring Ganga-Jully road and by completing the first phase of four lane road project. Now public should take care of it. Only blaming engineers and govt won’t do,” said Phassang.

He also shared that IMC has appealed to the state government to construct pedestrian path on the newly constructed four lane highway.