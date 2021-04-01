Itanagar: Campaign for Drugs Free Ward No 16

NAHARLAGUN- F.G & Yawn Colony Youth Association Naharlagun in collaboration with Mother Committee today organized Drugs Free Ward No 16 campaign here.

The campaign aims to create awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse and addiction among the youths.

While addressing the students, Ward 16 corporator Tarh Achak said “We are deeply concerned about the growing drug menace in the area. The rising trend of drug abuse among youth, more particularly amongst the student community is alarming.”

He said it is reported that youths are seen here at the evening time doing illegal activists—taking drugs and alcohol and different activities.

He also requested the school students to avoid drugs and warned that if our team found someone doing illegal activities in our area we will take strict action against them.

Dr Tasso Yube also spoke on the ill effects of drugs. The association also organized a free medical camp on the occasion.