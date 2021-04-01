Arunachal: AAPSU team visit fire ravaged Longliang Village

LONGLIANG- A delegation of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) led by its General Secretary Tobom Dai along with representatives of various District Students’ Union (DSUs) and members of Tirap, Changlang, Longding & Namsai Students Union of Itanagar and Rajiv Gandhi University visited the fire ravaged Longliang Village under Lazu Block of Tirap District.

The visiting team interacted with the affected villagers to ascertain the problems faced by them in the aftermath of the inferno. Relief Materials including clothes, blankets and other items collected during the 3 Day State-wide voluntary donation drive was handed over to the Gaon Burah of Longliang Village in presence of PRI and other members of the village.

While extending support & encouragement to the affected villagers, AAPSU General Secretary Tobom Dai stated that whatever relief materials and financial assistance that was being provided to the villagers by AAPSU was possible only through voluntary contribution from people of all walks of life across the state.

Through this forum, I sincerely acknowledge our gratitude to the people of our state right from Tawang to Longding who have felt the sufferings of the people of Longliang and voluntarily contributed as per their capacity. It is this idea to Pan-Arunachal that we, as an organization have been striving for and should be imbibed by everyone of us, stressed Dai.

While expressing satisfaction with the response of the State Government in mitigating the crisis faced by the affected villagers, Dai also urged the village authorities for proper utilization of whatever relief they receive. As many have contributed voluntarily, every single penny should be utilised for rebuilding the lives of the villagers. He also added that the Union has also arranged for rice to be equally distributed among the affected families through All Tirap District Students’ Union (ATDSU) which shall reach the village once the road to Longliang is clear, informed Dai.

Shortly after the visit to Longliang, the AAPSU team also visited Government Secondary School, Lazu and interacted with the faculty members.

Later in the Day, the visiting members led by AAPSU GS Tobom Dai also called on DC Tirap Taro Mize at his official chambers and handed over cash donation amounting to 16, 00 ,251/- (sixteen lakh two hundred and fifty one only) out of which Rs 914321/- was contributed by AAPSU and its federating unit, Rs. 457410/- by Tirap, Changlang, Longding & Namsai Students’ Union Itanagar (TCLNI) and Rs. 228520/- by Tirap, Changlang, Longding & Namsai Students’ Union of Rajiv Gandhi University (TCLNRGU).

Various problems pertaining to shortage of subject teachers at GSS Lazu, its shifting to the new site, problems of teacher’s quarter etc including the dilapidated condition of PMGSY road to Longliang and immediate conducting of special medical camp for the villagers was raised with the Deputy Commissioner, Tirap. The Deputy Commissioner assured for early posting teachers for GSS Lazu and setting up of medical camp at Longliang village.