Arunachal: Airgun Surrender Abhiyan- ABSU surrenders 23 Airguns

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Joining hands with Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, the All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) led by General Secretary, Siang Moyong and Otem Jomang, Drafting Chairman surrendered a total of 23 Airguns to the Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division here today.

While surrendering the Airguns, ABSU leaders Moyong and Jomang appealed to all other youths and general public of the district to surrender their airguns also to stop hunting/killing of birds and smaller animals as rampant killing of birds and smaller animals have adversely affected the population of wildlife today.

The ABSU leaders also appreciated the other people, especially the youths, for surrendering their airguns as the total of airguns surrendered till date has crossed 122 numbers.

Meanwhile more reports of Airgun surrender are pouring in from other areas like Ruksin, Sille, Mebo, Borguli, Motum, Namsing, Mer and Gadum villages etc within the district.

Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division, Tashi Mize has appreciated the voluntary surrendering of Airguns by youths and others while cooperating the government’s initiative to save and protect birds under Airgun Surrender Abhiyan.

Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga has also termed the large scale surrendering of airguns as encouraging and praiseworthy which must continue till the last airgun is surrendered.