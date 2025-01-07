Arunachal: RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

ITANAGAR- In keeping with their annual tradition of community service, the 2017 batch of Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) on Tuesday donated a collection of nearly 200 novels and educational books to the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, an indigenous tribal school nestled in Mwya village.

This year’s Reunion Chairman, Neelam Gaap, emphasized the significance of giving back as a core tenet of their annual gathering. “Our reunion is not just a time for celebration,” Gaap stated.

“It’s an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the communities we are a part of. We actively seek out ways to support local initiatives, whether through educational support, environmental conservation, or other avenues of service,” he said.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Likha Pehi, Owner of Holy Christ School Mission School Nirjuli, for generously supporting this initiative by providing a significant portion of the donated books.

During their visit, the RGUSU alumni engaged with both students and faculty at the school.

Language Teacher, Tarh Tuma received the book donation and expressed gratitude for the team’s initiative. He explained that the Nyubu nyvgam yerko serves as a vital institution for imparting traditional knowledge and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous Nyishi people.