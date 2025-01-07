Rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh on January 8

ITANAGAR- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that there is a chance of rains or snow in Arunachal Pradesh on January 8. Light snow is very likely to occur at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. Shallow to Moderate FOG is likely to prevail in morning/night hours in isolated pockets of Arunachal Pradesh.

The weather forecast suggests that fairly widespread rain or snow is possible over Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, many parts of the state can expect to see rain or snow. An alert has already been issued by the weather department, asking the people to exercise caution.

This week, the rains and snow continue, and so does the keen interest of the government in that issue. The rain and snow department has forecast heavy rain and snow in some places. It may delay daily life considerably.

A Western Disturbance will produce thunderstorms across Northeast India from Tuesday to Wednesday. Another fresh disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region late this week.

There is a possibility of rain and snow in Arunachal Pradesh. This can impact the day-to-day lives of children, especially those who go to school. The government is doing everything it can to ensure that children are kept safe, and parents are encouraged to keep an eye on the situation.

Parents are, therefore, advised to take all measures necessary to safeguard their children from such adverse climatic conditions. Such measures include warming them up adequately, carrying with them an umbrella or raincoat, and keeping off when the rains or snow falls heavily.

The rain and snow can also disrupt transportation services, making it difficult for children to commute to school. In addition, bad weather can cause power outages, which can affect the functioning of schools.