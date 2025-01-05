Arunachal: 5 of family injured in road accident near Anini

ANINI- Five members of a family from Dibrugarh were critically injured when their vehicle plunged 50 feet into a gorge along NH-313 near Anini in Dibang Valley on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred when the family was on their way back from a trip to Anini.

The injured family members have been identified as Hitendranath Burhagohain, his wife Rekha, their two sons Bedabrata and Debabrata Burhagohain, and daughter-in-law Pramila Singh, reports Rajib Dutta.

“The vehicle lost control on a particularly challenging stretch of NH-313. The steep terrain have made rescue operations particularly challenging. Among the injured, Pramila Singh Burhagohain’s condition is extremely critical. Our team is working round the clock to provide the best possible care to all the victims,” said an Arunachal Pradesh official involved in the rescue operation.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“We urge all tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution while navigating these roads, especially during the winter season when visibility and road conditions can be unpredictable,” the official said.