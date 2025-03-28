ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Pushes for Digital Transformation to Boost Business Environment

Highlighting the urgency of timely service delivery, Dy CM stressed that departments must adhere to Citizen Services Delivery Acts, taking appropriate action for any lapses.

Last Updated: March 28, 2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal Pradesh Pushes for Digital Transformation to Boost Business Environment

Itanagar: In a bid to enhance the business ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting on the state’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms. The meeting focused on accelerating the full implementation of the EoDB Act 2021, with directives for all departments to digitize services and formalize processes under the EoDB Rules.

Highlighting the urgency of timely service delivery, Mein stressed that departments must adhere to Citizen Services Delivery Acts, taking appropriate action for any lapses. He called for a proactive approach to minimizing procedural hurdles and fostering a business-friendly environment.

In his welcome address, R.K. Sharma, Secretary (Planning & Investment), reiterated the state’s commitment to establishing a seamless and investor-friendly regulatory framework. He emphasized that integrating departmental services into the EoDB portal would streamline processes and promote greater transparency.

Also Read- Expert Lecture on “Industry 4.0” Enlightens Students at NERIST

Tabe Haidar, CEO (APIIP) and Joint Director (Investment), provided an update on Arunachal Pradesh’s progress in EoDB implementation. He highlighted the state’s recognition as an ‘Aspirer’ in the Government of India’s EoDB rankings and its distinction as the ‘Most Improved Small State in Governance’ by India Today. Haidar also noted that Arunachal Pradesh is the first Northeastern state to integrate with the National Single Window System, with the EoDB portal now generating revenue, reflecting the success of its digital transition.

Key decisions taken during the meeting included implementing the Reduction of Compliance Burden (RCB) framework, mandating the onboarding of all departmental services onto the EoDB portal, creating a land bank to attract investments, and developing a comprehensive investment policy. Departments were also instructed to phase out manual processes gradually, with adequate training and awareness campaigns to ensure a smooth transition to digital governance.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar held at Sunpura in Lohit dist

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Pallab Dey, Director (Planning), reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to becoming a preferred destination for investors and businesses.

The session was attended by the Advisor to DCM, Additional PCCF, Commissioner (Industries/Trade & Commerce), Commissioner (Agriculture/Horticulture), Secretary (Trade & Commerce), Secretary (Industries), Secretary (Transport), Secretary (Health), Secretary (Tourism), Secretary (Labour & Employment), Secretary (Legal Metrology), Member Secretary (State Pollution Control Board), Director (Planning), and other key officials.

Last Updated: March 28, 2025
2 minutes read

