Itanagar

Arunachal: Expert Lecture on “Industry 4.0” Enlightens Students at NERIST

Held in an online mode, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and faculty members across various engineering disciplines.

Last Updated: March 28, 2025
ITANAGAR-  The ISTE Student Chapter at North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) successfully hosted an insightful expert lecture on “Industry 4.0” by Prof. U.S. Dixit from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati. Held in an online mode, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and faculty members across various engineering disciplines.

The session began with a warm welcome by Dr. Yadaiah Nirsanametla, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NERIST, who introduced Prof. Dixit and highlighted his remarkable contributions in mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Industry 4.0.

The event was graced by the presence of NERIST Director, Prof. Narendranath S, and Dean (Acad.) Prof. Sarsing Gao, who emphasized the growing relevance of AI and Industry 4.0 in shaping the future of engineering and innovation. Prof. Joyatri Bora Hazarika, the Coordinator of the ISTE Student Chapter, provided an overview of the chapter’s activities and future plans.

During his lecture, Prof. Dixit delved into the transformative impact of Industry 4.0 and AI on design, manufacturing, automation, and predictive analytics. He presented real-world case studies demonstrating how AI-driven technologies are revolutionizing engineering practices by making processes more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable.

The interactive Q&A session that followed allowed participants to engage directly with Prof. Dixit, seeking his expert advice on AI-based applications in mechanical engineering, automation, and industry innovations. His responses offered clarity and inspiration, motivating students to pursue AI-driven research projects and integrate cutting-edge tools into their academic work.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. M. Deben Singh, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Dixit for his invaluable insights. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Director, Dean, faculty members, and students whose active participation contributed to the success of the session.

The ISTE Student Chapter at NERIST reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more intellectually enriching events aimed at enhancing students’ industry readiness and technical knowledge.

