Arunachal: Ganja Cultivation in Mengio and Sagalee Circles Raises Alarms in Papum Pare

YUPIA- The growing concern over ganja (cannabis) cultivation in parts of Papum Pare district came under sharp focus during the 3rd NCORD (Narcotics Coordination) meeting held at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia, on Friday.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jiken Bomjen, the meeting highlighted the urgent need to tackle the increasing instances of cannabis cultivation in Mengio and Sagalee circles. Addressing the gathering, the DC directed administrative officers to promptly assess the ground situation and submit detailed reports. He emphasized the importance of intelligence gathering and intensified inspections to curb the menace.

Reports presented during the meeting revealed that despite rigorous checks at Gumto Gate, the porous nature of the area continues to facilitate rampant drug trafficking.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Recover Four Abandoned Two-Wheelers Through Community Collaboration

Mrs Gari Tai, DySP (HQ), disclosed that five drug-related cases were registered at Doimukh Police Station in March 2025 alone, adding to the total of 37 cases reported between 2019 and 2025.

“Community policing remains a crucial strategy, and public cooperation is key to cracking down on drug trafficking. We urge parents and relatives to stop shielding individuals involved in substance abuse,”, Gari Tai stated. She also informed about the installation of a complaint box near the SDO office in Doimukh to encourage anonymous reporting of drug-related activities.

Also Read- 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Felt Across Southeast Asia

Forest officials also expressed concern over drug trafficking through forested areas. DFO Goba Doke assured increased vigilance at forest check gates and committed to reporting any illegal activities related to drugs.

To tackle broader narcotics issues, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja highlighted the need to clear vegetative growth along railway tracks to prevent accidents and discourage drug-related activities. He requested the DC to engage with the sub-station master of Naharlagun Railway Station.

Key decisions taken during the meeting included the formation of NCORD committees at the circle level, monthly review meetings on the second Friday of every month, awareness campaigns in schools, and inspections of rehabilitation centers across the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, ADC Sagalee Yame Higio, ADC Kimin Tage Tatung, ADC Balijan Takar Rava, and representatives from the departments of Tax and Excise, ICDS, Education, and Medical, among others.

With cannabis cultivation emerging as a serious concern in Mengio and Sagalee, the district administration is ramping up efforts to tackle the issue head-on, emphasizing vigilance, community cooperation, and stringent law enforcement.