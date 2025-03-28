Earthquake: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Felt Across Southeast Asia

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar- On March 28, 2025, a significant seismic event struck Southeast Asia, with its epicenter located in central Myanmar. The earthquake, occurring around midday local time, has had widespread effects, notably felt in neighboring Thailand, including the capital city of Bangkok.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the primary earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.7, with its epicenter approximately 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay, Myanmar, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Shallow earthquakes, such as this one, tend to cause more intense surface shaking and potential damage. The event was recorded at approximately 12:20 PM local time in Myanmar.

Multiple aftershocks followed the initial quake, as reported by various sources. Subsequent aftershocks included magnitudes of 5.0 at 12:57 IST, 4.9 at 13:07 IST, and 4.4 at 14:48 IST, according to posts on X citing the National Earthquake Information Center (NCS). These aftershocks indicate ongoing seismic activity in the region, potentially exacerbating damage and complicating rescue efforts.

The earthquake’s effects were felt across a wide area, with significant impacts reported in Myanmar and Thailand.

Myanmar

In Mandalay, Shan State, Bago, and Mawlamyine, collapsed buildings were reported by Local media, such as Myanmar Now and the Democratic Voice of Burma.

In Taungoo, a mosque partially collapsed, killing at least three people during prayers.

In Aung Ban, a hotel crumbled into rubble, with reports of two deaths and 20 people trapped.

A tea shop collapse in an unspecified city left several trapped, with witnesses describing the situation as dire.

The Myanmar junta declared a state of emergency in affected areas, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Thailand

Tremors were strongly felt in Bangkok, where buildings in the central business district swayed noticeably. Reuters reported the collapse of a skyscraper under construction, resulting in at least one death and the rescue of dozens of workers from the rubble.

Bangkok authorities declared the capital a disaster-stricken area to assess damage and assist those at risk. Despite the intensity (reported as 7.3 magnitude in some Thai-focused sources), no immediate widespread structural damage was noted beyond the skyscraper incident.

The quake’s tremors extended to Kamphaeng Phet, Thailand, and potentially other nearby areas, though detailed reports from these regions were limited at the time of writing.

In Myanmar, at least five deaths were confirmed (three in Taungoo, two in Aung Ban), with additional fatalities likely as rescue operations continue.

In Thailand, at least one death was reported in Bangkok, with dozens injured or rescued.