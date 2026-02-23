Bus Plunges into Trishuli River in Nepal, 19 Dead

KATHMANDU- At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured after an overcrowded passenger bus plunged off a steep mountain highway into the Trishuli River in Nepal before dawn on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Benighat along a major route connecting western regions to Kathmandu. Preliminary reports indicate that the bus lost control on a winding stretch of the highway and fell into the river gorge, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving police, local authorities and emergency responders.

Rescue teams worked through the early morning hours to retrieve survivors from the wreckage and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities said some passengers sustained serious injuries, and the death toll could change as rescue operations continue.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed, officials said investigations are underway to determine whether factors such as road conditions, overcrowding, mechanical failure or driver fatigue contributed to the incident.

Mountain highways in Nepal are known for their challenging terrain, narrow roads and unpredictable weather, which frequently lead to accidents, particularly during early morning travel.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concerns about road safety standards and overcrowding on long-distance public transport routes in the Himalayan region. Officials have urged transport operators to strictly follow safety regulations as rescue and recovery efforts continue.