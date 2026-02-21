Arunachal

Arunachal: Lobsang Wangchu of Tawang Selected for National Art Event

Lobsang Wangchu, a Fine Arts student from Tawang, has been selected to represent the Northeast region at a national-level clay modelling platform, highlighting emerging artistic talent from Arunachal Pradesh.

TAWANG- Lobsang Wangchu, a Fine Arts student from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent the Northeast region at the national level in clay modelling, marking a notable achievement for young artists from the state.

He secured third place at the recently held Northeast Zonal competition hosted at Assam Don Bosco University in Sonapur, Guwahati.

The selection highlights the growing recognition of artistic talent emerging from Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in traditional and contemporary sculptural arts. Clay modelling, which blends creativity with cultural expression, has long been associated with indigenous artistic practices across the Himalayan region.

Wangchu’s work reflects a strong connection to regional heritage while incorporating modern artistic approaches, positioning the artist as a promising representative of Northeast India on the national stage.

The opportunity is expected to provide exposure to broader artistic platforms and encourage greater participation of youth from remote areas in the visual arts.

Observers and members of the local art community have welcomed the development, describing it as a positive sign for students pursuing creative disciplines. They noted that representation at national forums not only brings recognition to individual artists but also showcases the rich cultural identity and artistic diversity of Arunachal Pradesh.

The achievement is being seen as an encouraging milestone for aspiring artists across the region, reinforcing the importance of nurturing creativity, cultural awareness and innovation among young talents.

