Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- At least five persons lost their lives and eight got injured in multiple incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh since last two days.

Massive landslide at Yagumso Colony Itanagar claimed life of two persons. 9 persons who were staying together, got swept away by the landslide yesterday, of which 6 persons have been found and are safe 2 have succumbed to injuries and efforts are underway to trace the remaining 1, informed the DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam.

The deceased have been identified as Lt Taposh Rai -15 yrs, Lt.Nagin barman -45 yrs and Lt .Kusum rai- 35 yrs who is yet to be retrieved.

In an another incident of landslide Two labourers of PWD CD-B were also buried under land slide at the Ganga-Jullang block point. EAC Itanagar Takam Nicholas informed that they were helping another colleague to carry his scooty over when the mishap happened.

The deceased have been identified as Lt Teg bahadur sonar -52 yrs and Lt Tai Yai -45 yrs, both working as Casual labour in the PWD.

Two other labourers also received injuries and have been shifted to hospital. The EAC informed that there is likelihood of more occurrence of such incidents along that stretch of road if it is continues to rain.

A traffic advisory has been issued to all the denizens to refrain from using Pappunallah-Jollang- Ganga Market Itanagar road.

Reports of road blockades, landslides, mud sliding etc were also reported from various other locations of Capital complex.

The team of District Administration and Police has been on its toes and has engaged men and machineries to clear blockades.

The DDMO informed that 7 different locations at Itanagar namely RWD colony, Yagomso colony, Niya colony, chimpu, Daath Basti jollang, Ajin colony, hilltop colony and gompa area and two locations at Naharlagun Namely D sector colony and A sector colony were reported to be affected by the heavy rainfall.

Two nos of Kutcha house were fully damaged, four nos of kutcha house were partially damaged and 5 nos of shops( kutcha) was partially damaged.

Also, silt clearance was done at various locations of Itanagar at Niya colony, senki view-Panchali road, 4th IRBN road via hill top colony at Itanagar, 6 kilo, RWD colony, circuit house- Doordarshan office along with clearance of choked drains at Daath Basti and Hoka, jollang and at Karsingsa road by PWD CD-A, B and Highway.

District Administration appealed the denizens residing by the river side, landslide prone areas and vulnerable locations to move to safer locations or to Relief camps during monsoons. Alert advisory has already been issued in this regard.

Also as per the IMD report, there is likelihood of rainfall in the next 2-3 days, therefore District Administration appeals all to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Designated Temporary Relief Camp.

The following schools/ locations in Capital Itanagar have been designated as Temporary Relief Camp.

Auditorium of Govt Higher Secondary School ESS sector Itanagar Govt Middle School Kankarnallah Naharlagun Nikum Niya Hall Banderdewa

EMERGENCY NUMBER

The toll free no 1077, 878-7336331, 9436415828 of District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) could be contacted in case of any eventuality.

Also, following are the contact details of the concerned Administrative Officers.

EAC Itanagar- 94026 98322

EAC Naharalagun- 84148 61239

CO Banderdewa- 70058 26115

Also, following are the contact details of Concerned OCs