Arunachal: Waste management expert sheds light on responsible practices at Training of Trainers event

ITANAGAR- More than 100 students from various departments of Rajiv Gandhi University attended the ‘Training for Trainers’ program titled ‘Nature Nurturers’ today at RGU’s Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies conference hall.

The ToT was organized by NGOs – Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River, in collaboration with the AITS department. It was supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Advocate S.D Loda, Founder and Chairman of Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in his keynote address, emphasized the pressing need to empower the youth for sustainable development goals.

Loda stressed that the preservation of nature, including pristine forests and water bodies, is paramount.

He called on the younger generation to play an active role in ensuring a cleaner and greener future.

Underlining that nature and its resources are precious and finite, and the responsibility to safeguard them falls heavily on the youth, he said that the collective efforts of the younger generation are the key to addressing environmental challenges.

Speaking as the Trainer for a session titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Habits,’ Anurag Shrivastava, Founder and CEO of PampEarth, highlighted various sustainable practices that individuals can adopt in their daily lives to protect the environment.

He discussed the significance of small but meaningful changes, like reducing waste and conserving energy. Through hands-on activities and interactive discussions, he illustrated practical ways to lead a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Delving into the topic of recycling waste, he showcased various eco-friendly products made from recycled materials, demonstrating their environmental benefits. His practical demonstration illustrated how recycling can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

He encouraged attendees to actively participate in recycling initiatives and reduce their ecological footprint.

In the second technical session titled ‘Kachrey Pe Charcha’ (Discussion on Waste), Shirshendu Das, Founder of the Guwahati-based NGO Midway Journey, took the audience on a journey into the world of waste management.

Through a PPT presentation, he gave a comprehensive understanding of the various types of waste and their severe consequences on the environment, wildlife, and aquatic life.

Das discussed the need for responsible waste management and the importance of sustainable practices in safeguarding our surroundings.

He also highlighted how improper disposal of waste harms not only the environment but also poses risks to various ecosystems. He urged the attendees to take responsibility for their waste and advocate for eco-friendly waste disposal practices.

The program concluded with the awarding of certificates to participants, recognizing their commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Prem Taba, Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP) Coordinator, delivered closing remarks, reinforcing the importance of the knowledge gained during the program and urging participants to apply these insights in their daily lives.

Earlier, YRRP Assistant Coordinator Keyom Doni welcomed the gathering and informed that the Training Program is a larger part of the YRRP’s mission to clean Itanagar’s polluted Yagamso River.