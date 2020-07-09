Arunachal: Landslides in Itanagar, Heavy rains predicted, DC appeals denizens to stay alert

Itanagar- The continuous rainfall and landslides at various places in Itanagar created havoc in the Capital Region today. The DDMO informed that a Scorpio ,3 Nos of i 20 car, one Bike and 4 nos of Scooty were also taken away along with the landslide.

The District Administration had swung into action and various rescue machines like JCB, cranes etc were engaged to carry out the rescue operations. The DA, Police, PWD CD-A and B, SDRF etc have been jointly carrying out the rescue operation.

The Deputy Commissioner Shri Komkar Dulom along with ADC Shri TALOM Dupak visited Dokum Colony at Itanagar where a heavy landslide took place and washed away two RCC grocery shops of one Smt.Biri Agu.

Her Kutcha House was also partially damaged, from where the debris got accumulated and went down and partially damaged the kictchen and adjacent area of One Gichik tami.

A kutcha ghumti of one Nabam Pada was also completely damaged in the same area. The Kutcha house of one Biri Yara was also completely damaged Also at G extension near SP office Itanagar, the rented house of One Yomto Ronya has been partially damaged.

Landslide also occurred at other locations like Doordarshan Colony, Division IV, Hill Top Colony, Nyokum Lapung, near Shiv Mandir on the way to SE ki view and also at resident of one Bake Joseph at ESs sector. Other minor damages were also reported from various areas.

The DA led by EAC itanagar Neelam Teji, DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam, SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom visited every incident site and took stock of the situation.

The DC has time and again appealed the denizens to refrain from staying in vulnerable locations near river beds and other landslide prone areas. He has appealed the denizens to move to safer locations as heavy rainfall is expected in the next few days also.