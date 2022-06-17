ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

June 17, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Chairman of National Monuments Authority (NMA) Tarun Vijay called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th June 2022. They discussed about preservation of monuments in the State and better care of the Centrally Protected Monuments.

The Governor, who toured Bhismaknagar and has keenly studied the archaeological site of the place emphasised that the remnants of the historical place, which is under Centrally Protected Monument, must be taken care of and local National Monument officials must be supported and assisted for its proper restoration and conservation.

He said that this place has legendary importance in the cultural bond of not only the people of Arunachal Pradesh but also for other States of India, particularly Gujarat who revere Bhismaknagar as the birthplace of their celebrated ancestral Queen Rukmini, the noble consort of Lord Krishna.

The Governor suggested for sanction of a project from National Monuments Authority for protection of selected monuments in the State, which have age-old religious, historical and traditional importance for our people. He also suggested for regular visits and meetings of State departmental personnel and NMA officials for regular monitoring and supervision of the treasured monuments.

NMA Chairman, who was accompanied by Hemraj Kamdar and Prof. (Dr.) M. Kailasa Rao assured the Governor to take measures for the best care of the State monuments and archaeological sites.

