Arunachal

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

AALO-  The Drug Recovery Club, a team of recovering drug addicts from  Mother’s Vision , an NGO struggling for addiction free society, from Aalo, West Siang  is all set for 3-days long inter-state “Drug Problems and Substance Abuse” awareness campaign from 24th of this month.

The event will be an execution of a concept of ‘Beyond Boundaries’, an awareness rally breaking all boundaries with a broad objective to create awareness on drug problems & its implications all day long on its supply route, and also to motivate struggling addicts to break the chain of compulsive use and re-join into mainstream of life.

The road map has been prepared considering the hotspots where there is a need for creating awareness is of paramount importance. The team will be connecting with people and places such as Pangin (Siang District), Pasighat (East Siang District), and Jonai – Dhemaji – Subansiri in Assam. Series of activates like interaction with people, self-awareness session, motivational orientation, etc., on drug problems and its implications will also be carried out at targeted spots all the way.

The team will land at Itanagar to participate International Day on Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking on 26th June here. On the occasion of WORLD DRUG DAY on 26th June the team will be executing a walkathon on the stretch between Naharlagun to Itanagar with an appeal to the general mass to create awareness against Drug issues rather than fear.

June 17, 2022
