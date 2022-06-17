Arunachal: Seminar on drug abuse & illicit trafficking held at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- As a part of fighting against drug menace in Upper Siang district, a daylong seminar was conducted today on 16th June at the multipurpose community hall, Yingkiong while celebrating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day) as “Nashe se Azaadi Pakhwada” which are being observed from 12th to 26th June 2022.

The seminar was attended by Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Kabit Apang, Supt. of Police, Jummar Basar, Zila Parishad Chairperson, Upper Siang Dist, Lumgeng Litin, District Medical Officer, Dr. Moli Riba, HoDs of various departments, representatives of various CBOs and NGOs, students and teachers of Royal Siang Academy, Yingkiong etc.

While Dr Moli Riba, DMO highlighted the purpose of the programme putting light on the functional status of the Drug De-Addiction Centre, District Hospital Yingkiong. And Dr Riken Rina, State Programme Officer, Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society, through his PowerPoint Presentation discussed about the various aspects of Drug Abuse.

He also highlighted about the state’s scenario in the Drug Map of India while impressing upon the participants that controlling the menace of Drug Abuse rests with all the stakeholders of the society. And he also warned the society not to stigmatize the drug abusers who come out from the rehabilitation to minimize the recurrence rate.

Highlighting the drug abuse scenario in the district, Supt. of Police, Jummar Basar, stressed that at the lowest level parents and family members should play an ideal role models for their children, and then comes the role of the society to work together. He shared the success story of Pongging village of the same district which was once known for cultivating and consuming opium but later resolved to stop poppy cultivation.

He also appreciated the role of the Pongging Students’ Union in achieving the status and urged upon all the stakeholders to emulate the Pongging example in the larger interest of the future generation of the district. He advised the students to desist from Drug Abuse.

A pledge against drug abuse was also taken by all the participants. Dr Karo Teng, Nodal Officer, Drug De-Addiction Centre, DH Yingkiong offered the vote of thanks.