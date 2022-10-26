Arunachal: 2 Officials Suspended for dereliction of duty in Daily Market Fire incident

ITANAGAR- The state government has suspended two officials for alleged dereliction of duty during a fire incident that burnt down 700 shops in Naharlagun daily market, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at Naharlagun daily market on Tuesday early morning, and victimized shop keepers claimed that “ the fire was spotted around 3.30 am when few of them rushed to the fire station but no fireman was on duty. When they came, there was no water in fire tenders and had to go a long distance for refilling and came around 5 am that spread the fire.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the officer in charge and the staffer in charge of the night duty of the Naharlagun fire station failed to discharge their duties effectively, according to a statement issued by the directorate of fire and emergency services.

The suspension order for the two fire services personnel was issued and a fact-finding exercise is underway, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured shopkeepers that all possible support from the state government would be extended to those who suffered losses due to the fire at the market.