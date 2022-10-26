Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

ZIRO- A small communication gap and the resultant social media tirades against the Lower Subansiri District Administration by some sections of media was amicably resolved here today at the DC’s office chamber at the District Secretariat following a joint interactive sitting between the District Administration and members of Lower Subansiri Press Society.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime briefed the visiting members of Lower Subansiri Press Society to put behind the past and to cooperate with each other in working together fruitfully by depicting and dissemination correct information to public of the District for their welfare and betterment.

‘Let us forget the past and instead work together for development and welfare of our people by relaying correct information to them for their benefits, he said, while adding that the order Dated 22nd last is rescinded and a fresh order will be soon brought out which would meet up the aspirations of the Lower Subansiri Press Society.

The DC and DIPRO i/c expressed regrets on their acts of hurting the sentiments of Lower Subansiri Press Society and later joined in paying floral tributes to pioneer journalist Lt. Taro Chatung on his third death anniversary.