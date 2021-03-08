International Women’s Day: Dist Admin ICR hands over essential items to Mothers Home Lekhi

ITANAGAR- To mark the International Women’s Day, EAC Datum Gadi on behalf of District Administration Itanagar Capital Region handed over essential items to Mrs Tailyang Shanti, Founder and Chairperson of Mothers Home Lekhi which is home for destitute.

Mrs Shanti runs the Mother’s Home along with doing many other humanitarian works.

While briefing the EAC on the details of the destitutes refuge, she informed that currently there are 7 inmates who are looked after by Shanti and her family members including children and grandchildren.

As she can’t afford to keep additional workers, her family have voluntarily come forward to help her in this noble cause, she informed.

She however said she is grateful to the Department of Health and the Department of social welfare Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh from which she gets some financial assistance sometimes.

She also runs the Mother’s Home at Ziro under the aegis of Achukuru Welfare Society, Ziro. At Itanagar, the Home was established in 2012.

Currently the home is being run in a building provided by the State Government adjacent to Government Women’s College Lekhi.

Later, Shanti also appraised the EAC regarding the various issues faced by them in running the Home and sought help of the DA to which the EAC assured to convey the same to the Authority.

She also thanked the Deputy Commissioner Shri Komkar Dulom for providing various essential items including blankets and groceries for the inmates.

The event was organised by One Stop Centre Naharlagun and supported by the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society. They also conducted free health and Dental check up for the inmates of Mother’s Home . A team of Doctors from Sarah Poly Clinic and Physiotherapy Centre led by Dr Mitali Singh attended the Camp and did screening and also provided free treatment to the inmates .