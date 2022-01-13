Itanagar

Itanagar: 48-hr internet shutdown over ANYA bandh call

The shutdown, which started at 5pm on Wednesday and will continue till 5pm on Friday,

January 13, 2022
Itanagar: 48-hr internet shutdown in Itanagar over ANYA bandh call

ITANAGAR-  The Itangar district’s order to shut down ‘mobile internet including wi-fi services’ came in context of a 36-hour bandh call by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) from January 13 to seek chief minister Pema Khandu’s resignation

The shutdown, which started at 5pm on Wednesday and will continue till 5pm on Friday, is in response to a 36-hour state ‘bandh’ from January 13 called by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), which is demanding chief minister Pema Khandu’s resignation on alleged corruption charges.

Stating that the ‘bandh’ call was illegal on the basis of a Supreme Court order, Talo Potom, district magistrate of Itanagar, directed BSNL and all other private internet service providers to suspend mobile internet including wi-fi services in the capital region.

In his order, Potom said that the move was necessary “to prevent occurrence of serious law and order problems” during the proposed ‘bandh’ called by ANYA.

Last month, ANYA, had levelled corruption charges against Khandu and asked him to respond within 15 days.

On December 30, the association demanded Khandu’s resignation within seven days for failing to respond to the charges. On January 10, ANYA announced a decision to call a 36-hr-long strike demanding his resignation.

January 13, 2022
