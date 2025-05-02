Union Sports Minister Meets Arunachal Governor; Focus on Sports Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment

ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

ITANAGAR- – Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, for a detailed discussion on youth development, sports infrastructure, and labour-related challenges in the state.

The Governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s emerging status as a hub of sporting excellence and youth dynamism, citing the innate energy, discipline, and agility of the state’s young population—particularly among tribal communities—as key contributors to its growing presence in national and international sports arenas.

“Talent is abundant, but to help our young athletes reach their full potential, there is a pressing need for proper facilities and infrastructure,” said Governor Parnaik.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Reviews State’s Security, Stresses Border Fencing and ILP Strengthening

He urged the Union Minister to prioritize the development of multi-disciplinary stadiums in urban centers and sports infrastructure—such as football, volleyball grounds, and archery facilities—in remote villages, where many talented youths remain undiscovered due to lack of access.

The Governor proudly acknowledged the accomplishments of Arunachali women in adventure sports, highlighting five Mount Everest conquerors—Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi, Tashi Yangjom, and Kabak Yano—as inspirational figures for the nation’s youth. He called for continued recognition and support for such athletes to empower future generations.

Also Read- PSC Assures Support to APTOA’s Tourism Boost Proposal

On the labour front, the Governor noted the ongoing transition in Arunachal’s workforce, emphasizing the need for skill development, formalization of traditional occupations, and employment generation. He stressed that inclusive policies, investment in human capital, and infrastructure are vital to unlocking the state’s full socio-economic potential.

Union Minister Mandaviya assured his commitment to youth-centric development, affirming that the Government of India would work closely with the state to implement targeted initiatives in sports and labour welfare. Also present at the meeting was Arunachal’s Labour and Employment Minister Nyato Dukam.

