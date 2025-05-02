Arunachal: Rising Mithun Deaths Due to Wild Dogs Spark Urgent Discussion in Yupia

YUPIA- A crucial meeting to address the alarming increase in mithun deaths caused by wild dogs (dholes) was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Yupia, with key stakeholders including officials, farmers, and village elders in attendance.

The meeting was convened to find immediate and sustainable solutions to an ecological imbalance threatening both livestock and local livelihoods.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen stressed the urgent need to address the disruption in the food chain, which has led wild dogs to prey on mithuns—traditionally not their target.

“The smaller herbivorous animals that serve as the primary prey for wild dogs have been overhunted. This has forced them to turn to mithuns,” Bomjen stated. He called for collective reflection and action to tackle the problem at its roots.

Recognizing the cultural and economic importance of mithuns in tribal society, the DC assured the affected mithun owners of government support in pursuing compensation. He advised them to submit proper documentation through official channels for effective processing.

Chukhu Taji, Chairman of the Doimukh-Gumto Circle Mithun Farmers’ Club, disclosed that 52 mithuns have been killed in the last four months alone. He emphasized that for many villagers, especially the unemployed, mithuns are a crucial economic asset.

Taji criticized the Forest Department’s rejection of compensation claims due to the lack of post-mortem reports, urging for relaxation of such procedures in remote areas.

Village elders, or Goan Buras, expressed concern over the situation and called out the lack of balance between wildlife protection and livestock safety. They highlighted the villagers’ frustrations in dealing with wildlife laws that overlook their economic hardships.

Dr. T.R. Nabam Hina, Senior Veterinary Officer, proposed a more flexible verification system for mithun deaths. He suggested using photographic evidence and endorsements from Goan Buras and Forest officials to issue death certificates. He also recommended ear-tagging mithuns to prevent ownership disputes and streamline compensation.

Other officials present, including SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja and CO Gumto Shri Afa Phassang, advised farmers to immediately report deaths, particularly those near the Assam border. They emphasized the need to avoid premature conclusions, such as poisoning, without proper verification.

Key action points discussed included:

Formation of circle-level committees to recommend compensation cases.

Uniform compensation forms across departments.

Geo-tagging of carcasses to avoid duplicate claims.

Exploring the use of microchips for mithun tracking.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to increase awareness through Animal Husbandry outreach programs on preventive measures such as ear-tagging, vaccinations, and the importance of documentation.