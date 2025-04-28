ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 30 Women Trained Under NABARD-ArSRLM Bakery Program in Nafra

The training, aimed at empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) and Primary Level Federation (PLF) members, saw participation from over 30 rural women from various villages.

Last Updated: 28/04/2025
NAFRA- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in partnership with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), successfully concluded a 15-day Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program (MEDP) focused on Bakery Training at Nafra.

The initiative aimed at equipping rural women, especially members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Primary Level Federations (PLFs), with practical skills for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Over 30 women from nearby villages participated in the training. Encouragingly, more than 10 trainees have already started local bakery businesses, creating employment opportunities and enhancing the rural economy.

At the valedictory ceremony, Shri L. Bapu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC); Shri Talung Taloh, District Development Manager (DDM) of NABARD; and ArSRLM block-level staff attended and addressed the trainees.

DDM NABARD lauded the participants’ dedication and emphasized the importance of leveraging their skills for achieving financial independence. He outlined NABARD’s focus on livelihood generation and rural economic development and informed the trainees about various government-supported schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, NPS Vatsalya, SSY, and loans available under the MUDRA Yojana for Agri-Business ventures.

He urged the women to utilize their skills for establishing home-based micro-enterprises. Shri L. Bapu also commended NABARD and ArSRLM for their collaborative efforts and assured continued administrative support for livelihood promotion activities in the district.

The MEDP at Nafra has successfully paved the way for a new wave of rural entrepreneurship among women, reaffirming the importance of skill-based development programs for sustainable growth.

