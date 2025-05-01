Arunachal: 190 NSS Volunteers Recognised for Service at Dera Natung Govt College Event

ITANAGAR- The National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a Career Counselling-cum-Certificate Distribution Programme at the college’s Conference Hall on Wednesday.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of 190 senior NSS volunteers, who were recognised for their service and contributions.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC, graced the occasion as the chief guest and resource person, joined by NSS Programme Officers Mr. Botem Moyong (Asst. Prof., Mathematics), Mr. Phuntso Gombu (Asst. Prof., Chemistry), and Dr. Kipa Roni (Asst. Prof., Education).

Also Read- Over 30 Women Trained Under NABARD-ArSRLM Bakery Program in Nafra

In his keynote address, Dr. Khan applauded the volunteers for their dedicated service over the past three years, emphasizing the long-term impact of their efforts on both the college and the community.

He also provided valuable career guidance, urging students to explore opportunities through prestigious entrance exams such as RGUCET and to remain focused by minimizing distractions like excessive social media use.

Also Read- National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 Kicks Off in Tawang

Motivating the students, Dr. Khan recited the inspirational couplet,

“Bhawar se dhar kar kashti kabhi paar nahi hoti,

Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti,”

underscoring the value of perseverance and determination.

The programme also recognised 30 of the most active volunteers with Certificates of Appreciation. NSS Programme Officer Mr. Botem Moyong, who coordinated the event, delivered the welcome speech and highlighted various impactful initiatives carried out by the NSS Cell over the past four years.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Phuntso Gombu, who reiterated the role of NSS in shaping socially responsible youth and thanked all participants for making the event successful.

The ceremony wrapped up with a lively group photo session, marking the culmination of the volunteers’ NSS journey and celebrating their transition to future endeavors with pride and purpose.