Arunachal: National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- The National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 was officially inaugurated today at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, bringing together 66 young participants and over 10 officials from Meghalaya for a four-day cultural and educational exchange. Organized by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the programme will continue until April 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang, attended the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest, alongside Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Youth Coordinator Bobby Wahlong, Assistant Nodal Officer Satrughan Gungli, District Sports Officer Sange Tsering, and other dignitaries.

In his address, DC Darang praised Arunachal Pradesh’s rich diversity, home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, and emphasized the importance of hard work, sincerity, and becoming good human beings. “There is no substitute for dedication,” he remarked, encouraging the youth to play a positive role in society.

Also Read- Indian Army Rescues Kidnapped Worker, Neutralizes NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

SP Dr. Thongon spoke about Tawang’s historical and strategic significance and urged the youth to stay away from anti-social activities, particularly drug abuse, quoting Swami Vivekananda on the critical role of young people in nation-building.

Youth Coordinator Bobby Wahlong outlined the objectives of the National Youth Exposure Programme, noting that since its inception in 2014, it has provided life-changing experiences to over 10,000 youths from Meghalaya. He thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its support and extended an invitation for future visits to Meghalaya.

Also Read- Pangin Village Declared Clean Model Village Under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Initiative

The inaugural function came alive with vibrant cultural performances by NSS volunteers from Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang, and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tawang. Participants showcased traditional songs and dances from the Garo, Khasi, and Monpa tribes, highlighting the cultural richness of the Northeast.

DSO Sange Tsering and Assistant Nodal Officer Satrughan Gungli also addressed the gathering, motivating the youth to utilize such exposure opportunities for personal growth and fostering national integration.

The National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 promises to be a memorable experience for all involved, reinforcing the spirit of India’s unity in diversity.