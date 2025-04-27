ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army Rescues Kidnapped Worker, Neutralizes NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

The search for the second worker continues, with security forces maintaining a heightened presence in the area.

Last Updated: 27/04/2025
1 minute read
LONGDING– In a swift and decisive operation, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles successfully rescued one of two construction workers kidnapped on the night of April 25, 2025, from Pangchao in Longding district. The operation, launched on April 27, also resulted in the neutralization of three cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and the recovery of four automatic weapons along with ammunition.

The kidnapping occurred when suspected NSCN-KYA militants abducted the two workers, engaged in road construction, from a campsite in Pangchao, near the Arunachal Pradesh-Nagaland border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles coordinated a joint operation to secure the workers’ release.

According to official sources, including the Eastern Command of the Indian Army and the Public Relations Office in Kohima, the operation was launched early on April 27. Troops tracked the militants to a location along the Arunachal-Nagaland border, leading to an encounter in which three NSCN-KYA cadres were neutralized.

One of the kidnapped workers was rescued during the operation, while efforts to locate the second worker are ongoing. The rescued worker is reported to be in stable condition, with medical checkups underway.

The operation also yielded significant recoveries, including four automatic weapons and ammunition, dealing a blow to the militant group’s activities in the region.

The search for the second worker continues, with security forces maintaining a heightened presence in the area. The incident has drawn attention to the need for enhanced security measures for workers engaged in infrastructure projects in sensitive border regions.

