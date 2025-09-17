Arunachal: Governor, CM Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), participated in the virtual launch of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, Itanagar, on Wednesday.

The fortnight-long national campaign was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Governor unveiled the state-level programme and later visited health kiosks, interacting with medical officials and beneficiaries. State Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Home Minister Mama Natung, Urban Development Minister Balo Raja, Adviser to Health Minister Dr. Mohesh Chai, and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor urged the government and stakeholders to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state and ensure equitable access to medical services, particularly for women in remote areas.

“The Abhiyan must be treated as a people’s movement,” he stressed, calling for mass screenings at Primary Health Centres, Health and Wellness Centres, and through mobile units for anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, and cancers.

He further emphasized that accessible and well-organized health services are crucial for achieving the vision of a Swasth Arunachal, Swachh Bharat.