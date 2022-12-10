ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: The Sea Riders calls on the Governor

Spread the message of ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ‘Start Up’ amongst the people particularly the youth: Governor to Sea Riders

December 10, 2022
Arunachal: The Sea Riders’ calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Indian Navy Motor Motorcycle team, ‘The Sea Riders’ led by Captain (Indian Navy) Rohit Gupte called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th December 2022.

The Governor commended the naval officers and seamen for the motorcycle expedition which aims to create awareness about the Indian freedom struggle and Indian Navy amongst the people. He said that people should know the sacrifice of our martyrs in the freedom movement and the courage and valour of the Indian Naval force.

The Governor, who initiated the ‘Pay Back to Society’ programme in the State, advised the naval riders to reach out to the people and spread the message that each one of them counts towards the development, name and fame of the country. He urged them to further strengthen patriotism and nationalism amongst the people, during the expedition, to achieve ‘Shreshtha Bharat’.

The Governor suggested the Sea Riders to spread the message of ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ‘Start Up’ amongst the people particularly the youth. He said that the youth of the nation must become job providers and entrepreneurs. They must drop the idea of becoming job seekers for good, he said.

The Governor was elated to meet Arunachali Naval Officer Lt. Commander Chaphoa Wangno from Changlang District amongst the Sea Riders of the Expedition. He advised Lt. Cdr Wangno to motivate more and more Arunachali youth to join Indian Navy.

Earlier, the Team Leader Captain (Indian Navy) Rohit Gupte informed the Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders, in partnership with Royal Enfield, embarked on an epic motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven states of North East India from 25 Nov to 15 Dec 22. The expedition was flagged off by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of NE India. The Expedition Team consisting of 13 Officers and 04 Sailors will be covering Kaziranga, Itanagar, Ziro, Tezpur, Shillong and will conclude the event at Guwahati on 15 Dec 22.

